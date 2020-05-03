528 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Iowa, including 9 additional deaths

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) have announced 528 new cases of COVID-19, including an additional nine deaths.

IDPH said there have been a total of 9,169 positive cases, including 184 deaths.

According to IDPH, an additional 2,932 negative tests have been conducted, bringing the total negative tests to date to 44,017, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

"77 percent of new positive cases today are in the 22 counties where restrictions remain in place," said IDPH.

According to IDPH, 378 people are currently hospitalized and it is reported 3,325 Iowans have recovered. IDPH said 1 in 59 Iowans have already been tested.

IDPH released the following information on the 9 deaths reported Sunday:

• Black Hawk County, 2 elderly adults (81+)

• Bremer County. 1 elderly adult (81+)

• Dallas County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Dubuque, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Polk County, 2 older adults (61-80 years)

• Poweshiek County, 2 elderly adults (81+)

The state of Iowa has released an updated dashboard on coronavirus.iowa.gov.