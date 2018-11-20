54 million people to travel Thanksgiving holiday

More than 54 million people will travel 50 miles or more this Thanksgiving. According to AAA, that's the highest volume since 2005.

Airport officials say if you plan to fly between 6 and 7 a.m. this week. You have to be at the airport at least two hours early to avoid long lines at the security checkpoint.

30 million passengers are expected to travel through security checkpoints on November 16-November 27th. That’s up 5 percent from last year. Travel times are expected to increase starting today and could be four times longer than a normal trip.

“If you're flying out from 6 to 7 a.m. you really need to arrive by 4:30 for a six o’clock departure,” said Cathie Rochau, Marketing Representative for Quad City International Airport.

If you haven’t been to the airport in a while, the biggest hold ups are when people forget things in their pockets or pack prohibited carry-on items. To find out more on what you can and cannot bring visit: TSA.gov

AAA says the best day to travel will be Thanksgiving Day. Average ticket for that day is $446. The worst day to travel is Wednesday the day before Thanksgiving.