The City of Dixon will honor and recognize former Mayor James G. Burke

Plans are being made to honor former Dixon, Illinois Mayor James Burke.

The city council will vote a on resolution Tuesday, Sept 3rd to authorize the Heritage Crossing Pavillion and the 100 and 200 blocks of West River Drive to be renamed in honor of Burke.

A formal dedication will occur at the Dixon Chamber of Commerce and Main Street "Business After Business" event on Thursday, September 12th. The event will run from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on the Riverfront.

The dedication comes at the recommendation of a committee that formed to honor the leadership, vision and service of former Mayor Burke.

Councilman Mike Venier said, “Mayor Burke was a true public servant who loved Dixon. His leadership and vision brought so many great projects to life in Dixon. While one of his greatest accomplishments was Heritage Crossing, Jim played a key role in the development of the industrial park, bringing many new businesses including Wal-Mart to Dixon, and the downtown streetscape project.”

City Manager Danny Langloss said, “It was an honor and privilege to serve with Jim Burke. He was a great ambassador for Dixon and he led with an infectious, positive can-do attitude. It is great to be able to recognize his service and honor his legacy.”

The committee has decided to have the September “Business After Business” event be a yearly event in the name of Jim Burke. Jim Burke served as a City Council member for three terms from 1967-1979 and as Mayor for four terms from 1999-2015.