The Quad Cities River Bandits are heading into the final game and they would like as much fan support they can muster.

So, the team is offering free general admission and $2 box seat tickets for Friday'sr playoff series against the Cedar Rapids Kernels.

The kernels evened-out the series Thursday night at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport.

Game three will decide who moves on.

In addition to free general admission, there will also be fireworks. The game starts at 6:35 p.m.