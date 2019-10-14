Young girl saved her mom's life by stopping car when she had a seizure

Melaniah Andrade isn't old enough to drive a car, but stopping one from the passenger seat might've saved her, and her mother's lives.

“She wasn't talking to me, and she wasn't really responding back to what I was saying, or what I was doing,” Melaniah said.

She and her mother were heading home after shopping when she started having a seizure.

“It was such a scary moment in both of our lives,” said Melaniah’s mother, Nicole Johnson. “You know, nothing like that had ever happened."

Johnson has had medical problems in the past, but never a seizure.

“I was shocked, because i was just, I didn't know what was going on,” Melaniah said.

That’s when she decided to call 911. After explaining the situation, she was able to guide dispatch to her and her mother by telling them the roads they were crossing, and eventually stopping the car.

“First they had me put it in park,” Melaniah said. “And then you turn it off, take out the keys and put the hazard lights on.”

The next week, Wasilla police and the Alaska State Troopers presented Melaniah with an award of heroism for her bravery.

“I feel like I did a good job,” she said. “I feel like, as other people told me, they would've done something totally different, like something bad would've happened.

And Johnson couldn't be more proud.

“I definitely see that she is very mature,” Johnson said. “And that makes me extremely proud."

Johnson was also thankful to the entire emergency response community for rapidly coordinating a rescue effort that got her and her daughter to safety.

