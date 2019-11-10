FIRST ALERT DAY tonight until Noon Monday for Accumulating Snow

A FIRST ALERT DAY has been issued for the entire TV6 viewing area from 6 this evening until Noon Monday for accumulating snow.

A vigorous storm system, producing moderate to heavy snow, and gusty winds will sweep through the region overnight into Monday. Accumulations will be likely, ranging from 2” to as much as 5”+ across the TV6 viewing area, with the heaviest amounts found along and north of Interstate 80. This could cause numerous issues during the Monday morning commute, including reduced visibility and slippery snow covered roadways. Snow will slowly come to an end by late morning, with a second wave of cold air moving in by afternoon. Temperatures will plunge into the teens by evening, making for a very wintry period through midweek.

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.