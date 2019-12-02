Joe Sestak drops out of 2020 Democratic presidential race

Former Pennsylvania Rep. Joe Sestak announced Sunday evening he would end his bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

"Thank you for this priceless opportunity as I end our campaign together," Sestak said in a press release to supporters. "Without the privilege of national press, it is unfair to ask others to husband their resolve and to sacrifice resources any longer."

The long-shot candidate entered into the race in June, facing an already crowded field. Sestak was not able to poll high enough to make the debate stage in any of the events.

Gov. Steve Bullock also announced Monday that he would also be ending his campaign. There are more than a dozen candidates still left in the race.

Copyright 2019 Gray DC. All rights reserved.