ENDANGERED: 11-year-old Colorado boy not seen for nearly 72 hours

The search for 11-year-old missing boy Gannon Stauch has been upgraded to an “endangered missing child."

“There’s a number of factors in this case. Obviously we’ve been having cold weather so the weather was one issue. The time frame as you pointed out, sir, is another issue," Lt. Mitch Mihalko said, “The fact that he’s under the age of 13, he’s 11 years old, and he also has specific medication that he takes, so we want to make sure that all those resources are being poured into finding him.”

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Department said in a press conference Thursday, resources from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and FBI have been requested to help them in the search.

Jacqueline Kirby of the El Paso Sheriff’s Department said authorities are doing everything they can to find the boy, and most importantly want all the rumors to stop.

“The misinformation that is being social media has been an absolute hindrance to this case. Every rumor, every thought, everything somebody thinks they heard they saw… it takes away from our ability to vet credible tips and find Gannon. It prevents us from being timely in our response. And I cannot stress this strongly enough,” she said.

WATCH: Sheriff's Department holds press conference 1/30



Hundreds of civilians have joined alongside law enforcement in the search for Gannon Stauch, who was last seen Monday afternoon. He was reportedly going to visit a friend who lived in the same neighborhood just a few streets away. The boy's stepmom was reportedly the last person to see him.

Since the beginning, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office has said they believe Gannon ran away, saying they obtained information early in the investigation that led them to think this.

"We have no information or evidence to change it at this point," said Deborah Mynatt. "It doesn't change how we investigate this. We have taken extraordinary steps to get Gannon home safely."

Major Crimes detectives have assumed responsibility in the case "for their ability to gather information and use great focus with their investigative training," the sheriff's office said.

The National Guard has also dispatched some of its troops to help. Gannon's father is a member of the Colorado National Guard.

Civilian-led search parties have combed the area in and around the Lorson Ranch neighborhood, where Gannon's home is located.

"So far, we've had random people going out anywhere they can," said Sara Robertson, one of the volunteers searching for Gannon Wednesday. "We decided to have more of an organized community around here, so we're all meeting here and heading out in different directions. We have about 40 per group. We have it gridded out checking every neighborhood all the surrounding grassy areas and fields ... looking in holes, in culverts, in ditches, anything we can do."

The community held a prayer vigil Wednesday night at Fountain's Restoration Church, where Gannon's family attends church.

Gannon is described as 4 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 90 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. His youth pastor and others who know him described the boy as sweet and kindhearted with an independent streak.

If you have any information, call the El Paso County Sheriff's Office right away at 719-390-5555.

Copyright 2020 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.