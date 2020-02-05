First Alert Day issued for Wednesday evening until Thursday at Noon

A FIRST ALERT DAY has been issued for the central and southern parts of the TV6 viewing area from 6 PM Wednesday until Noon Thursday.

A storm system lifting out of the south will bring some accumulating snow to the region, starting this afternoon and picking up in coverage and intensity through the evening and overnight hours. Once the snow exits the TV6 viewing area late Thursday morning, we could see amounts ranging from 1” to 2” around the QC metro, to 3” to 4” across some of our southern and eastern counties. This could impact travel, creating slushy roads and visibility issues, especially during commute times. Be aware of rapidly changing conditions.

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

