Two arrested after car connected to missing Tenn. girl found

Two people connected to a vehicle listed in an Amber Alert have been arrested.

William McCloud and Angela Boswell were charged with possession of stolen property, Fox 8 reported.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert earlier this week for a missing 15-month-old girl out of Sullivan County.

Investigators said 15-month-old Evelyn Mae Boswell was last seen in December 2019, possibly on Dec. 26, but that she wasn't reported missing until Feb. 18.

Investigators released pictures of a gray BMW which was said to be driven by people who might have information regarding Boswell's disappearance; however, around 8:30 p.m. on Friday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced the BMW had been found in Wilkes County, N.C. Contact was made with the people involved but Boswell was still missing as of Saturday morning.

Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy told media on Friday that there were conflicting reports on when the child was last seen, saying that a babysitter claimed to have seen her on Dec. 10 and 11 and those dates were more accurate.

The search for Boswell was sparked by a referral from the Department of Children's Services, Cassidy said, after the child's grandfather reached out to the state agency. WJHL reported that the grandfather, Tommy Boswell Sr., had not seen Evelyn since Thanksgiving.

"I don’t know what happened, but I’m the one who called DCS and got this started…I ain’t slept nights, I’ve cried like a baby. I just want my grandbaby to come home,” Boswell Sr. said.

Officials said the child's parents, Megan "Maggie" Boswell and Ethan Perry, have both been involved with the investigation. Perry, the sheriff said, is stationed in the military in Louisiana. The sheriff said the mother had full custody of Evelyn. However, the sheriff said some of the information from the mother had been not been "accurate."

"Her stories aren't leading up to stuff we went out and checked on," the sheriff said, pointing to video surveillance evidence and eye witness testimonies, but he would not clarify what those were. The sheriff said that some of the information they have received has been "conflicting" and "inaccurate."

Evelyn's mother, Megan, spoke with WCYB outside of court in Bristol on Friday. Boswell told WCYB that she knows who has Evelyn and didn't want to contact police because she thought the person would disappear with her daughter.

"The reason I didn't report it or anything was I knew the person who had her, and I didn't want them to run away with her," Boswell told WCYB. "I'm just kinda worried, you know, about where they are at. What they're doing with her at this point in time."

She claimed that Evelyn was with a person she trusted to watch her daughter while she was at work.

Watch the full interview with Boswell below:

The grandfather of the missing toddler, Tommy Boswell Sr., told WJHL he has not seen her since Thanksgiving.

Investigators said they do believe Evelyn is still alive. The reward for information has been upped to $33,000 now.

Sheriff Cassidy said the case was "unlike anything I've ever seen."

Anyone with any information is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

