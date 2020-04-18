Hotel Blackhawk in Davenport offering healthcare workers and first responders free hotel stays

With the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases growing each day. Hotel Blackhawk, in Downtown Davenport, has agreed to assist area health care workers and first responders with free, "safe haven" housing during the difficult days to come.

The offer will run between April 20 and May 14. Anyone interested can call 563-468-8898 and use promotional code: “safe haven”

Healthcare employee badges will be required upon check-in to verify eligibility for this offer. The total number of rooms is limited and will be available on a "first-come, first-served" basis. Healthcare workers will have access to a dedicated hotel elevator during their stay and will be assigned to floors designated for them.

