QC man injured in motorcycle crash celebrated with surprise birthday parade

A motorcycle accident nearly claimed the life of Tyler Hedgepeth of Davenport in August of 2019.

As Hedgepeth continues on his road to recovery, his family, friends, and the community held a drive-by birthday celebration for him Sunday.

“He’s got a lot of friends. He is very cheerful, positive and he just loves people,” said Brittney Jones, Hedgepeth's girlfriend. “He's so kind and that’s what made me fall in love with him," she explained.

In August 2019, Hedgepeth was in a motorcycle accident in Davenport. He was flown to the University of Iowa Hospital, where his injuries were considered life-threatening.

The initial prognosis was not good news, according to Hedgepeth's mother, Donna Sims. "He told me ‘say goodbye to your son because he's not gonna make the flight to Iowa city,’" said Sims.

She said, "I walked to Tyler and I said you are going to make it buddy. They don't know you so we're here for you and you just fight and so he did."

"He was in a coma for 18 days and when he woke up it was like oh my god. Thank God we can finally breathe a little bit, you know? Because yeah, we just didn't know,” Jones said.

Hedgepeth has undergone months of rehabilitation, and has celebrated successes along the way. Hedgepeth and Jones welcomed their first child in March.

As his 33rd birthday approaches, Sims wanted to do something special for her son’s birthday.

“I thought this year for the social distancing that we should have a drive-by parade,” Sims said.

With the help of Jones and spreading the word through social media, friends, family and members of the community rallied Sunday to surprise Hedgepeth.

"We brought a lot of people together. It was amazing. It was so amazing," Jones said.

“Tyler is here and he's fighting and so are we and we're just gonna stick in there with him,” Sims said.“This is just a ray of hope, you know, that life still is happy and it still goes on".

Hedgepeth is thankful for everyone who came out to honor him with the birthday celebration.

He explained his message for riders, “I just want to let everybody know that I want them to wear helmets since it almost killed me."

His family also said they're grateful to all groups and businesses that hosted events and fundraisers to help them get through a difficult time.

Hedgepeth continues to progress in his recovery and is now starting to move his left arm again. He looks forward to being able to play guitar and hopes to someday get back on the bike again.