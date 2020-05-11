Credit card companies lower limits, close accounts For 50-million Americans

It appears that credit card companies are tightening up their belts during this pandemic as about 50 million Americans have seen their credit card limits cut or their accounts closed all together over the last month.

A new study by Lending Tree found that one in four credit card holders have either had their credit limits cut or their accounts closed during the past 30 days. The study says lenders made the decision a month ago to protect against losses in case cardholders couldn't manage their payments as the unemployment rate has skyrocketed. More than 30-million Americans have filed unemployment claims over the past six weeks.

Speaking of debt, consumer debt is now over 14-trillion-dollars. The New York Federal Reserve says the 14-point-three-trillion-dollar figure through March is a new record high. It's also a jump of just over one percent from the last quarter. There is some good news as there was a 34-billion-dollar drop in credit card balances.