13 hurt, none killed in Louisiana memorial service shooting

BOGALUSA, La. (AP) -- Authorities say 13 people were shot as a large group gathered in a southern Louisiana city for an impromptu memorial service for a man whose body was found earlier this month. Police said no one was killed, but one person was in critical condition after the 9:15 p.m. Saturday shooting in Bogalusa. The chief investigator on the case says more than 150 people were gathered in a vacant lot when someone in a car drove by and fired, causing a chaotic scene. Investigators say no one has come forward with a better description of the shooter.