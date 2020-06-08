How two QC nonprofits are using recovery fund grants

The Quad Cities Community Foundation's Disaster Recovery Fund has now raised over one million dollars in donations. Their grants are helping non-profits across the Quad Cities. TV6 spoke with Youth Hope and Transitions Mental Health Services about how the grant money has helped their causes.

Youth Hope provides after school, summer, and community outreach programs for children and teens. This includes small group mentoring, tutoring, and more. They have locations in Rock Island and Moline and their programs are free to participate in. Hannah Carr, the Development Director at Youth Hope, said they’ve been keeping in contact with the youth.

“We've continued to reach them throughout the COVID-19 crisis, and it has looked a lot different than usual, but we've maintained in connection with them,” she said.

The grant gives them the ability to continue connecting with the students and keep the food pantry open. The Christian organization’s food pantry helps them provide necessities to anyone who needs it in the area.

“...it allowed us to be able to keep going into the future,” Carr said, “surviving COVID is one thing but coming out as strong, if not stronger than we were...it's awesome and we're so grateful for the support.”

With the grant money given to Transitions Mental Health Services, they were able to launch a free support line for those who are dealing with anxiety, stress, job insecurity, and more. The non-profit, which has locations in Moline and Rock Island, can provide a full array of mental health services.

“We can provide support, we can provide access to community resources that they may need whether it's an employment issue, a financial issue, education issue, health issue,” Gary Weinstein, the CEO.

He said a professional counselor or therapist will be available when someone calls, even if they just want to talk.

“We’re there for those who just need to vent. They gotta be careful with what they say at home, their loved ones don’t need to hear all this, they can call in and they can say, ‘I don't want you to fix me. I don't want a whole lot of advice. I just need you to listen’,” Weinstein said.

“No one has to give any information that they don’t want to give but it’s really about listening and then asking them how can we help,” he said.

Both non-profits are thankful to the Quad Cities Community Foundation for the grant.

You can call the Transitions Mental Health Service’s hotline at (309)-581-2853. For more information click here

Youth Hope is starting programs with small groups this week. Their food pantry is open Monday and Friday 9 AM to Noon. For more information click here

To donate to the Quad Cities Disaster Recovery Fund click here