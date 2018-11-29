6 Month old baby boy's body is found in shallow grave in Illinois

A mom and another person are in custody and are considered persons of interest after her 6-month-old baby boy was found dead in a shallow grave.

The boy's body was buried in a shallow grave behind a home in Carrollton, Illinois, on November 28th, 2018. Illinois State police say they began investigating a missing person case this weekend for a 22-year -old woman and her 6-month-old son.

Police said they found the woman the same day she was reported missing at a home in Carrollton, but they did not find the baby. Police said they searched a wooded area near the home and found the baby in a shallow grave. Police said the home belonged to an "associate of the mother".

An autopsy was scheduled for today. No other details are being released at this time.

Resources have been created for situations where parents may no longer want their children. In these instances, there are Safe Haven Laws, also known as Baby Moses Laws, that allow parents to leave their unwanted babies in designated locations such as some hospitals, churches, etc, without fear of being charged with a crime.

For additional information on Safe Havens, visit the below websites.

Iowa Safe Haven Resources

Illinois Safe Haven Resources