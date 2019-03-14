6-week-old boy drowns when TX mother falls asleep bathing him

Police in Texas say a baby boy died in the bathtub after his mother fell asleep.

The infant was identified as 6-week-old Samuel Symonds. He was pronounced dead early Monday morning after being rushed to the hospital.

Firefighters found the baby unresponsive at his Forth Worth, TX, home, shortly before 6 a.m., according to Dallas Morning News. His mother told authorities she had been in the bath with Samuel when she fell asleep.

By the time she woke up, Samuel’s mother said her son was underwater and unresponsive.

A ruling on the boy’s death is pending an autopsy, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Samuel had a twin sibling, according to Dallas Morning News. Child Protective Services is investigating.

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.