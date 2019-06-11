6-year-old in Rock Island sells Lemon-Aid to help those impacted by the flood

When life gives you lemons you make lemonade for flood victims! At least that is what 6-year-old Lennon is doing in Rock Island.

A viewer reached out to TV6 saying his neighbor's daughter, Lennon, was making freshly made lemonade and selling it for those impacted by the recent flooding.

When asked why she was doing this, Lennon simply stated "to help the flood victims."

Lennon's Lemon-Aid stand opened for business and will be open all summer to sell lemonade to those who could use a sweet and tart drink this summer.

The Lemon-Aid stand proceeds (yes, all of them!) will be going to help those impacted by the flood. "I will donate 100% of my proceeds to the QC flood victims fund," the Facbeook page reads.

Lennon signs off on the post by saying "We are #QCStrong".

If you're wanting to help Lennon help others, you can find her lemonade stand all summer in the 900 block of 23rd Street in Rock Island.