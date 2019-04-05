60s & 70s Today Through Monday!

We are entering our first stretch of warmer weather this Spring. Today will be the coolest of the bunch,but we will hit the low 60s by 6PM. Saturday will likely be the nicer of the two days this weekend with partly cloudy skies and high in the 70s for the first time since late October of last year. We will likely be just as warm on Sunday, but showers and storms will roll through the region. Some in the morning and some again in the afternoon or evening. This means much of daytime hours could be dry. Temps won't be quite as warm on Monday and Tuesday, but at least we should be dry.

Now...let's talk about the end of next week. There will be a strong system bringing rain to the region Wednesday and Thursday. Since it will moving through overnight there is the chance for light snow by next Thursday morning. While accumulations would be minor due to our warm ground, it will be cold. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s. So please enjoy the warmth this weekend.