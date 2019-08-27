60s For Some This Weekend

Cooler than normal temperatures are on the way for Labor Day weekend. We may also see some rain on Saturday morning and lingering cloud cover in the afternoon that may keep highs to the 60s for some areas. The last time the QC failed to crack 70° was June 12th when we hit 69° and before that it was May 21st! The record cold high temp for Saturday is 65° so that doesn't appear to be in danger as of now, but if rain drops more south don't be surprised if we are all in sweatshirts this weekend.