60s on Sunday - There's a chance!!!

Will 60 degree Sundays be a "thing" this march? Well, Our first Sunday of the month sure could be another one, following our first 60 degree Sunday of the year just one week ago! A cold front will be just off to our west for much of the day. Ahead of the front we'll have southwest winds bringing in mild air from south of the region. Even though we''ll have mostly cloudy skies that will be enough to overcome the "shade" and get us to 60° or higher, especially south of I-80! Behind the from colder air will come into the region l;ate in the day on winds from the northwest. This will set the stage for a cooler work week with highs in the 40s to near 50, which is still above average for this time of year. The timing of the front is crucial cause it will cut off the warm-up as it arrives. So, if it happens to arrive earlier than the models are showing our 60 degree weather will be in jeopardy. If it doesn't arrive till late afternoon or evening, then we should have no problem reaching or surpassing the 60 degree mark! Keep those weather fingers crossed!!!