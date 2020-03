64 additional positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Iowa

The Iowa Department of Public Health has been notified of 64 additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19, for a total of 298 positive cases (a previously identified positive case in Black Hawk County is not from Iowa). There have been a total of 4,375 negative tests to date.

According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 64 individuals include:

• Benton County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Boone County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Buchanan County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Cedar County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Cerro Gordo County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Dallas County, 4 adults (18-40 years), 2 middle-aged (41-60 years)

• Dubuque County, 1 middle-aged (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)

• Fayette County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Harrison County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

• Jasper County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Johnson County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Keokuk County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Linn County, 6 adults (18-40 years), 5 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years)

• Marshall County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 3 middle-aged adults (41-60 years)

• Muscatine County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 middle-aged adults (41-60 years)

• Polk County, 4 adults (18-40 years), 4 middle-aged (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)

• Poweshiek County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Scott County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Shelby County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Tama County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Taylor County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Gov. Reynolds will hold a press conference Sunday at 2:30 p.m.