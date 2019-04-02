70° By This Weekend?!?

While we are tracking active weather this week, and much of next week as well, we are also tracking above normal temperatures! These will arrive this weekend and stick around for the first half of next week. Average highs are now in the upper 50s, so above normal means 60s at least if not 70s!

I think some areas will hit 70° this weekend for the first time this year. The average first 70° day is 3/28, so this slightly later than normal, but makes sense after the harsh winter we just went through.

