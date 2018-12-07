Friday, December 7th marks the 77th Anniversary of Pearl Harbor. This was a pivotal day for the U.S. and one that ultimately led to the U.S. entering World War II.

Seventy-seven years ago the Japanese Imperial Navy struck Pearl Harbor Naval Base, in Honolulu Hawaii, in a surprise attack. This lasted only an hour and 15 minutes but killed more than two-thousand Americans and injured more than a thousand. U.S. airplanes and battleships were destroyed.

President Franklin D. Roosevelt addressed the Nation that day saying, "December 7, 1941- a date which will live in infamy. The United States of America was suddenly and deliberately attacked by naval and air forces of the Empire of Japan." One day later the U.S. declared war against Japan.

This year, the Pearl Harbor Commemoration Ceremony at the USS Arizona in Hawaii will be different from any other before. For the first time, there will be no survivors of Pearl Harbor attending the ceremony. The handful that survived the battleship bombing on this day, in 1941, are now all in their nineties. Last year, 3 of the 5 remaining members of the USS Arizona were able to attend but this year, they aren't able to make it because of health issues.

Historians and everyday Americans worry that we may start to lose a human connection with the attack because of their absence. One of the survivors on the USS Arizona says Americans should focus on the soldiers who lost their lives on that day.

