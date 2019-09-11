7th Avenue and 12th Avenue in Moline to close next week for bridge construction

Two roads are being closed in Moline next week as part of the I-74 Bridge Project.

7th Avenue will be closed in both directions between 19th Street and 23rd Street, beginning the week of Sept. 16, weather permitting.

Officials with the I-74 Mississippi River Bridge say contractors will be working on the retaining wall and overhead vidaduct for the new I-74 bridge.

Drivers are encouraged to use 4th Avenue, 6th Avenue or River Drive.

Officials say 6th Avenue will reopen before 7th Avenue closes.

Additionally, 12th Avenue will be closed on Thursday, Sept. 12 from 7 a.m. to approximately 7 p.m. between 19th Street and 18th Street, weather permitting.

Officials say contractors will be setting steel girders for the new I-74 overpass.

There will be two detours in place. Drivers traveling westbound will have to take northbound 19th Street to westbound 7th Avenue to southbound 15th or 16th Streets to 12th Avenue.

Drivers traveling eastbound will have to take northbound 16th Street to eastbound 7th Avenue to eastbound 6th Avenue to southbound 27th Street to 12th Avenue.

You can find more project updates at this link .