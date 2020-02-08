7th annual "Have a Heart for the Homeless" luncheon draws in 200 people

The Quad Cities came together on Saturday to help the homeless at the 7th annual "Have a heart for the homeless" luncheon.

It's estimated there are about 500 people experiencing homelessness in the QCA right now. That's why Christian Care and Humility Homes & Services came together to try and put a stop to the epidemic.

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw founded "How About Hope," a non-profit that focuses on mental health and its stigma. Hughes-Shaw believes it's closely tied to homelessness, "some mental health can be so debilitating that you're not able to continue to hold employment which then could have you lose your job. So, I want to bring light to that issue and say 'it's okay to talk about these things' because maybe then you could prevent someone from losing their job and from becoming homeless."

There were around 200 people at the luncheon, all of the money from the event will go towards providing services at the homeless shelters. Steve Gottcent, the community outreach coordinator for Christian Care was thankful they'll be able to help the community: "When we get someone in, we don't try to be a free hotel. We have case advocates talking about what's holding you back from getting that job, that house, that dream, some medical services; whatever is needed. So we can get you back on your feet and into the community."

