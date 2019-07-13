8-year-old Okla. boy accidentally shoots twin brother with parents’ handgun

Police in Oklahoma are investigating after an 8-year-old boy shot his twin brother in the hand at their Midwest City home on Friday.

An 8-year-old accidentally shot his twin with their parents' handgun in Midwest City, Oklahoma. (Source: KOCO/Hearst/CNN)

Neighbor Casey Earles recalled seeing a crime scene unit arrive at the home.

"The kid came out with a bloody hand,” she said. “I don't know what happened.”

According to Brandon Clabes with Midwest City Police, this is what happened: "They were exploring the house while the parents were there, and one of them came across a loaded handgun, and that one twin accidentally shot his twin brother in the hand."

The parents said they had just moved from Texas, and that the boy found their handgun while the family was unpacking.

The parents said the injured twin has a cast on his broken hand and will fully recover.

