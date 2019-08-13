82-year-old woman dies after being hit by car in Dubuque County

A woman has died after being hit by a car in Dubuque County Tuesday afternoon.

The Dubuque County Sheriff's Office says at approximately 4:38 p.m., they responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident on Placid Road south of Epworth, along with Epworth EMS.

Police say an 80-year-old Epworth man was traveling northbound on Placid Road when he struck an 82-year-old woman crossing the road. She died as a result of her injuries.

The accident is still under investigation. Police say names will be released Wednesday.