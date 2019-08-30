85 balloons for an 85 year old birthday girl with cancer

A birthday celebration that drew the attention of the whole neighborhood in Davenport - 85 Balloons on a lawn for one woman.

Verna Kelsey is turning 85 years old, so her daughters surprised her with 85 balloons, making a memory Verna will never forget.

"It's absolutely wonderful, it just makes your heart feel good to know there are such wonderful people in the world," said Verna while waving to neighbors wishing her a happy birthday.

Kelsey's family throws her a big birthday party every few years. This year though, they had to celebrate a little differently because of her cancer, "because I can't really be around a lot of people right now because my resistance is so low. But my family will celebrate tomorrow."

She's had five weeks of treatment, with 2-3 left, her daughters knew a way to lift her spirits

Dawn Vanguilder & Terry Parr, Verna's daughters came up with the idea to put 85 balloons to the lawn, "I thought 'hey how would it be if Mom got home tomorrow morning when she woke up and I took her from radiation and we pull up and she sees 85 balloons? How would that make her feel?' It'd be something really special she'd always remember."

"Oh you nutty girls," said Verna laughing, "it was just wonderful."

With a honk every few seconds, Verna is reminded of the love she gets from her daughters and her community, "they knock on the door, they whistle. It's just wonderful to know there are so many beautiful people out there. And thank you all."

tv6 reporter Montse rrcossa spoke with a neighbor about the frequent honking, and he said he didn't mind at all, and this was an incredible way to celebrate Verna and her big day. The daughters are putting the balloons in Verna's room tonight so she can wake up and see all the color the next day.

