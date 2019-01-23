89-year-old fan gets visit from Joe Wieskamp

Basketball star Joe Wieskamp has fans of all ages. and when he received a Facebook message from amber saying her 89-year-old grandma had been following him since his high school days,

Amber Schierberg says she's not sure if her Aunt was joking or not when she suggested Amber reach out to Wieskamp but she looked him up and sent him a facebook message. Two days later he wrote back and asked how he could meet Amber's grandmother, Verna.

"It's just pretty remarkable how he doesn't know me nor does he know my grandma at all. and to be an athlete in college is very time-consuming and for him to take just the 30minutes out of his, it wasn't even 30 minutes because he spent 30 minutes with my grandma but getting to her room and getting from her room. what a good person and it's good to share that there's still a lot of good in the world, so it's its good," Amber told KWQC.

And this all comes on the heels of a successful week for the college basketball player. The Iowa Hawkeye just had one of his best games on Sunday. And was named the big ten's freshman of the week.