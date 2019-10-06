9- year-old dies from tractor-vehicle crash

A 9-year-old girl has died after the car she was in crashed into a tractor in northwest Illinois.

Whiteside County Deputies say 45-year-old Jennifer M Schryver, of Milledgeville was driving eastbound on state route 40 in rural sterling. Schryver attempted to pass a farm tractor and grain cart which was also traveling eastbound. The tractor driven by 19-year-old Kyle Aude of Chadwick was pulling a half full grain cart. Schryver struck the rear of the grain cart the tractor was hauling and crashed.

9-year-old Addison Headlee was a passenger in Schryver's car. She was airlifted to a Rockford hospital, where she died. Schryver was taken to CGH Medical Center for her injuries. Aude, the driver of the tractor, was not injured during the crash.

Whiteside County Deputies were assisted at the scene by Milledgeville Fire Department and EMS, Illinois State Police, CGH Ambulance Medifore Air Medical.

