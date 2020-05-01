9-1-1 emergency service problems in Galva, Illinois

The Henry County Sheriff's Office says there is a partial 911 outage in the Galva area.

Some residents may be unable to connect to 911 emergency services or any phone number due to an outage for Frontier Communications.

Other carriers may not be able to reach the Henry County Sheriff’s Office due to the outage.

Frontier is trying to track down and repair the issue. There is no estimated time when service will be repaired. People who live in the affected area will need to call 911 from a cell phone if they need police, fire, or ambulance.

Emergency and Non-emergency complaints may be directed to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 309-714-9039 until the non-emergency line (309-937-3911) is repaired.

