9 Va. university officers fired for ‘meme war’ offensive images, college says

Hampton University has fired nine of its school officers for allegedly sharing offensive images and remarks on social media.

The university confirmed the dismissal Thursday.

Two of the officers who were fired this week say the group of nine included blacks, whites and one woman.

The university said they were involved in what’s known as “meme wars” - an exchange of what it called inappropriate messages and photos designed to insult each other and people outside the group.

“After a full investigation, it was determined that the officers shared misogynistic, racist and other offensive remarks via social media,” an email from the university said. “The university has a zero tolerance for such behavior,” WAVY reported.

The officers said the messages were shared only through direct texts or group texts, not on social media as the university claimed.

Several of the nine officers gathered early Friday afternoon and had originally planned to talk with the media, but changed their minds on advice from their lawyer.

They tell me they range in seniority from rookies to 14 years, from officers to supervisors.

They say their comments were made during a particularly busy week in June when they worked as much as 100 hours.

In his letter, Assistant Police Chief Ronald Davis said this was the third annual round of “meme wars," and called the nine officers’ behavior extremely inappropriate and egregious.

