9 nurses in same hospital labor unit expecting

It may soon be difficult to distinguish between the patients and nurses at Maine Medical Center’s labor and delivery unit.

Nine nurses in the department are currently expecting.

The hospital on Monday posted a photo on Facebook showing eight of the nine (ninth nurse was not present), all of whom will be delivering sometime between April and July.

In the photo, each nurse can be seen holding a sign indicating when she is due.

The nurses say they intend to support each other during their deliveries.