9 year old boy drowns in rural Galena, IL

A 9-year-old boy has been pronounced dead after drowning in a pool in rural Galena, IL, officials say.

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff responded to 2000 Territory Drive in Galena after they received multiple reports of a juvenile drowning Friday afternoon. Officials learned that the 9-year-old boy had gone under water for an extended amount of time and was later pulled from the pool unresponsive.

CPR was administered on scene, according to police, and the boy was later transported to the Midwest Medical Center.

The boy was pronounced dead at the Midwest Medical Center.

This story is still developing, check back for updates.