90°+ For The Next Several Days

We are entering our warmest stretch so far this year. I know it may have seemed this would never come, but we will likely have several days in row at or above 90°. We've only done it twice so far this year, which is below normal, but many more are to come. For what it's worth, we were at 90°+ 14 times already at this point last year. Don't expect any record highs to be set though nor will we break the streak of 21 days in a row at 90° or warmer back in 1901. However, this is likely our longest stretch of 90° days since 2017 when we did it 6 days in a row.