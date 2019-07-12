90°+ Several Times In The Next 2 Weeks

July has been a smoking month thus far with temperatures running 5° above normal. This trend will continue over the next two weeks with many days hitting highs in the 90s. To end June and start July we had 8 days in a row at 90°+. That was the longest streak since 2005 when we 13 days in a row. Well as of now, there are hints that at least the next 9 of 10 days will be at 90° or warmer. Depending on what happens with the remnants of Barry we could easily see nearly a 2 week stretch in the 90s which hasn't happened in over a decade. The longest stretch of days in the 90s was 21 days in a row in 1901.