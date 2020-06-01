90s In The QCA For The First Time This Year

We will make a run at 90 degrees for the first time since last September today. In other words it's been 246 days since we have been quite this warm, thus we are not acclimated to this type of heat and humidity. Our average date for the first 90 degree day is June 5th, so this isn't all that out of the ordinary. We average around 22 days a year at 90 degrees or warmer as well with the average last date being September 4th.