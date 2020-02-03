'90s snack Dunkaroos coming back this summer

The ghost of sugar comas past is returning to store shelves this summer.

General Mills is bringing back the 1990s snack Dunkaroos.

“For those who grew up in the ‘90s, the original cookie-frosting combo represents the taste, color and fun of being a kid during that decade,” GM Snacks President Jeff Caswell said in a blog post.

“We know there’s a lot of love for Dunkaroos, and fans everywhere have been asking for it. We’re excited to help ‘90s kids relive all the best parts of childhood.”

Dunkaroos made their debut in 1992, accompanied by slam-dunk mascot Sydney the Kangaroo.

Although the snack used to come in a variety of flavors and frostings, their 2020 relaunch will only be in one: vanilla cookies with vanilla frosting and rainbow sprinkles.

Get ready to dunk, America.

