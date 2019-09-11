9/11 remembrance ceremony held on Rock Island Arsenal

A remembrance ceremony was held Wednesday morning on the Rock Island Arsenal, as the nation looks back on the 9/11 terrorist plane attacks on the United States.

Wednesday marks 18 years since the attacks on the New York World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a crash site in Pennsylvania.

Nearly 3,000 people were killed.

For several who attended the ceremony, it is a day they will never forget.

"18 years later, I never really thought about it until someone asked me this morning… and they asked me the question, "Do you think you were traumatized by the experience?” And I have put that in the back of me, because I feel like everyone else went through that experience, but really thinking about that today and being a New Yorker, I get emotional every time I hear about the number of people who died in the twin towers and the planes,” Master Sergeant Kalissa Williams with the Rock Island Arsenal said.

Flags representing the lives lost were placed at Memorial Field on the island, and later, a memorial service was held.