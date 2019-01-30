911 services unavailable for some in Henry County, Illinois

Some residents in Henry County are unable to call 911 according to city officials.

Officials say at 8:30 Wednesday morning, Henry County Sheriff Kerry Loncka said residents with land lines beginning "309-932" are currently unable to dial 911 or any phone number, including the sheriff's non-emergency number of 309-937-3911.

The problem is due to an undetermined Frontier Communications outage, Loncka said. The firm is trying to track and repair the issue, but does not have an estimated time of service repair.

Residents living in the affected area will need to call 911 from a cell phone if they need police, fire or ambulance assistance. Until the sheriff's office's non-emergency number is available, complaints may be directed to the office at 309-714-9039.