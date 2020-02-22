911 systems down in two Illinois counties

KWQC-- Two Illinois county 911 systems are down Saturday morning.
The areas affected include Mercer and Henry County.
The Kewanee Police Department Emergency Dispatch Center is currently experiencing a 911 system outage. To report emergencies call (309)853-1911 until further notice.
If you have an emergency in Geneseo please call 309-944-5141. If you have an emergency outside of Geneseo city limits in Henry County please call 309-937-3911.
People in Mercer County can call 309-582-5194.
There is no word yet on when the systems will be back up.