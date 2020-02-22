911 systems down in two Illinois counties

Two Illinois county 911 systems are down Saturday morning.

The areas affected include Mercer and Henry County.

The Kewanee Police Department Emergency Dispatch Center is currently experiencing a 911 system outage. To report emergencies call (309)853-1911 until further notice.

If you have an emergency in Geneseo please call 309-944-5141. If you have an emergency outside of Geneseo city limits in Henry County please call 309-937-3911.

People in Mercer County can call 309-582-5194.

There is no word yet on when the systems will be back up.

