A Bellevue, Iowa high school student is accused of making a threat against his high school

A Bellevue, Iowa student has been temporarily suspended after police say he made a threat against his high school.

On November 17, 2019 at approximately 7:00 p.m., the Bellevue Police Department received a complaint that a student attending the high school made a threat to the school.

The student lives outside the city limits and the case was jointly investigated by both the Bellevue Police and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

The student and his parents were contacted, and items were seized as evidence.

The student has been temporarily suspended.

This case is under investigation and charges are pending.

Threats of this type are taken seriously and investigated very diligently.

Law Enforcement does not feel that there is an imminent threat to the Bellevue School from this student and classes are operating normally.