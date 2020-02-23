***A FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect from 6 PM Monday until Noon Wednesday for Accumulating Snow***

A potent storm system moving out of the southern plains will bring rain into the region Monday, eventually becoming mixed with, then changing to snow Monday night. The slow movement of this system will produce a weather event of long duration, and accumulating snow continuing Tuesday into early Wednesday. At this point, amounts could range from 4 to as much as 8+ inches. Blustery winds could produce blowing and drifting snow, and cause road condition and visibility issues for the morning and evening commutes on Tuesday and Wednesday.

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.