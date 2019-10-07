A Keithsburg man has died in a grain bin accident in Mercer County, Illinois

MERCER COUNTY, Il (KWQC) - A Keithsburg man has died following a grain bin accident in Mercer County, Illinois. It happened on Thursday, Oct 3rd. According to the Mercer County Coroner, 66 year old Dale Garner of Keithsburg, Illinois was the man who died in the accident. But information surrounding what happened has not been released. We are working to get more information.
By KWQC STAFF |
Posted: Mon 5:24 AM, Oct 07, 2019 |
Updated: Mon 5:26 AM, Oct 07, 2019