A Long Duration Light Snow Event Starts This Evening

Light snow showers will make their way into the area tonight. These will initially start out this afternoon west of the Quad Cities. There could be enough snow on the roads this evening to make for a slick commute from Dubuque down through Iowa City. For the QC snow likely won't start up until the evening commute and with temps at or above freezing main roads should be okay, but may become slushy. In general an inch or two is possible by Thursday morning with heavier amounts NW on the QC. Another round of light snow is likely from Thursday night into Friday, while we are not as confident in the amounts, another inch or two is possible and roads could be slick again by Friday.