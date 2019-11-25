The Maquoketa Company breaks ground on 14,000 square foot expansion

A Maquoketa company has broken ground on a 14,000 square foot expansion.

According to a release, The Maquoketa Company's new addition is expected to be completed by the end of 2020.

Nearly 30 years ago, the company moved to Maquoketa from Dubuque with three employees who worked out of the current 5000 square foot building on Jacobson Drive.

You can read the full release below:

The facility has since

had three major expansions and the company now employs over thirty people in various advanced manufacturing roles. This latest expansion includes new shipping and receiving docks and warehouse to accommodate continuous product line growth. New jobs are currently posted for various production positions on the company website www.morbros.com, the JCEA website www.thejcea.org, accessdubuquejobs.com, and in the Maquoketa Sentinel-Press. Interested persons can apply directly at the Maquoketa Company, 141 Jacobsen Dr, Maquoketa, or they can email a resume to maschmitz@morbros.com.

Charlie Glab, President of Morrison Bros Co., stated, "Our goal is to keep moving ahead. The Maquoketa Company joins hundreds of thousands of small American companies that make an actual product out of raw material. Farmers, manufacturers, and all other small producers have been, and continue to be, the true backbone in the American economy."

"The Maquoketa Company's expansion and investment in this community underscores the importance of our existing business and industry on the success of our communities. We are heartened by their investment of capital and confidence in the future of Maquoketa," stated Jackson County Economic Alliance Director, Nic Hockenberry.

Maquoketa Mayor, Don Schwenker, echoed the praise of The Maquoketa Company's expansion, "as a City we hope we're creating an economic environment where businesses can grow and thrive. We thank Maquoketa Company for their continued investment in our community."

The parent company, Morrison Bros. Co., was started in 1855 in Dubuque, and is one of the oldest privately held manufacturing companies in Iowa. The Maquoketa Company plays a vital role in the production and sales of Morrison petroleum equipment products. Morrison product line includes over 1200 items, which are sold worldwide, of which, 95% are produced in Dubuque and Maquoketa.

