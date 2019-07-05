A Muscatine man loses his hand in fireworks accident, two others seriously hurt

A Muscatine man lost his hand and two others also suffered serious injuries in a fireworks incident in the East Hill area of Muscatine on July 4th.

Assistant Fire Chief Michael Hartman said that this was the most serious incident in town related to fireworks since the State of Iowa made the sale and discharge of fireworks legal two years ago.

“We had a pickup truck burned as a result of fireworks a year ago but this is the worst personal injury we have had since fireworks became legal,” Hartman said.

The preliminary report indicates that one of the three men lit a mortar while holding it in his hand and attempted to throw the mortar before it exploded. That man lost his hand in the resulting explosion while a second man suffered injuries to his face, eyes, and ears, and a third man apparently lost several fingers.

Two of the three were transported to Unity Point-Trinity Hospital by the fire department ambulance and one drove himself to the hospital. One of the men was airlifted to Iowa City by helicopter while the other two were transported to Iowa City by ambulances. All three are expected to recover from their injuries.

The Muscatine Police Department responded to over 20 fireworks calls after the 10 p.m. deadline for legally discharging fireworks Thursday including several calls concerning the discharge of fireworks on

The Muscatine Fire Department and Muscatine Police Department are continuing their investigation into the incident.

