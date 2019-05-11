A View From the Front Seat

Today the City of Moline kicked off National Public Works Week with their annual ‘Touch-A-Truck’ event.

Hundreds of kids from across the Quad Cities were able to get up close and personal with the different departments and vehicles used by the City of Moline.

There was food, games, and lots of exhibits for families to enjoy.

Some of the departments represented included the Moline Fire Department who was there to meet and greet kids while also giving them a chance to try on their fire gear.

The Police Department was there as well giving out stickers to children.

Most of the event was indoors, but outside in the rain parents waited for their kids to jump inside one of the city’s excavator where kids got to see firsthand how the machine is used to move large loads of dirt and sand.

Making a public appearance and providing photoshoot opportunities was Splash from Moline Water and Paws from Moline Public Works.

According to the American Public Works Association - Public Works Week is held every year to help expose and inform the public on the importance of public works in their everyday life.

